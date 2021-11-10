HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $259.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.18 and a one year high of $259.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

