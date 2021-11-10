HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

VCTR stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

