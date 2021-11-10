HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

