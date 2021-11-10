Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.03

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

