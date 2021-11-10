Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.03

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

