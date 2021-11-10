Hord (HORD) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $1.12 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00074818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00077504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00100055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.92 or 0.99753398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.11 or 0.07011415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

