Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

