Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

