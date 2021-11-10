Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 115,414 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

