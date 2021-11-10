Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 115,414 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
