Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $503.51.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.51. 457,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,145. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day moving average of $432.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

