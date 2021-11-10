Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $503.51.
Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HUM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.51. 457,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,145. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day moving average of $432.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
