Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.50 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.33.

HUM opened at $450.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

