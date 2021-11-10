Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $456.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $456.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.33.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $450.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

