Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $528.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $510.00 to $528.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $502.33.

HUM stock opened at $450.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

