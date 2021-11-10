Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.52 million and $2.05 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

