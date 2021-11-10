Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

HYFM stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $41,458,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

