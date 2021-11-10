Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.70.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyliion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Hyliion worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

