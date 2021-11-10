Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $453,230.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00074849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.03 or 1.00132765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.12 or 0.07041493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

