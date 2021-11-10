i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

