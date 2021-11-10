i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
