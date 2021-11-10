IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $185.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $140.93 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $107,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.