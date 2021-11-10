Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 11,289 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

