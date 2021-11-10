Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,265. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

