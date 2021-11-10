Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,935. The stock has a market cap of $419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

