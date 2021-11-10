Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 438,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.18. The stock had a trading volume of 342,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849,848. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

