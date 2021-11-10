Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

