IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.15 on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

