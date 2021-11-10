Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1,498.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.