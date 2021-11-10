Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Up 2.6%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.