Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

OTCMKTS IDRSF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.