IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$60.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

IGM stock opened at C$51.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.34 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

