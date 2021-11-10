II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

II-VI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

