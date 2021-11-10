Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,416 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LRMR opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

