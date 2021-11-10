IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Financial Comparison

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 14.61 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.16 Grove $24.09 million 2.98 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 239.15%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grove beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

