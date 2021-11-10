IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,499. IMARA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

