Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.