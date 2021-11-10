Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

