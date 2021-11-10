ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

