Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Ingles Markets comprises 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ingles Markets worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 114,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,313. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

