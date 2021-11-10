Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%.

Shares of INBX traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 141,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,017. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

