Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%.
Shares of INBX traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 141,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,017. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
