Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 7.7%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.48. 2,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.