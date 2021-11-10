Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 7.7%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.48. 2,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
