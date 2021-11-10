Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 27,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,491. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

