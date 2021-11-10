Insider Buying: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 1,580,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

