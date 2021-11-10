Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Director Purchases 5,357,143 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

