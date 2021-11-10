Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 191 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $19,451.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ADUS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. 130,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
