Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 191 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $19,451.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADUS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. 130,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

