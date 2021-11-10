Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,027. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,584,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.