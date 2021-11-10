Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 640,882 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 1,553,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,406. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

