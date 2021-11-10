Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.39. 82,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,876. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

