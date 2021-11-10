Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 3,427 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.00 and a 52-week high of $324.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

