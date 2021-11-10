Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 14,318 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 412,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

