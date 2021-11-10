Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MEDNAX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 408,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.67.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
