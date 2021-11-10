Insider Selling: MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Insider Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 408,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

