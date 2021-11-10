Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 30,039 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,604.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 67,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

