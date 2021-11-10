Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,210. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.